Overview

The gleaming manifestation of China's economic miracle, Shēnzhèn (深圳) has risen from the marshy Pearl River Delta into one of the world's most mega megacities in less time than it took London's St Paul's Cathedral to be built. Millions of migrants have been drawn to its golden gates from the Chinese countryside since the 1980s; now, Shēnzhèn attracts high-flying tech graduates and global corporations.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

    OCT-LOFT

    Shenzhen

    By far the best place for strolling or simply hanging out in the city is the breezy OCT-LOFT complex, a warren of repurposed communist-era factories criss…

    Design Society

    Shenzhen

    China's first dedicated museum of design, this architectural landmark opened with media fanfare in 2017 on the Shekou shore with its famous founding…

  • Dafen Oil Painting Village

    Dafen Oil Painting Village

    Shenzhen

    This folksy urban village of narrow lanes and alleys is a pleasure to visit in itself, but what makes Dafen simply unmissable is the hundreds of art…

  • Lianhua Shan Park

    Lianhua Shan Park

    Shenzhen

    It's an easy half-hour amble up to the top of this tropical hill in the heart of Futian District for Shenzhen's best skyline photographs. Appropriately,…

  • Window of the World

    Window of the World

    Shenzhen

    It's 'Around the World in 80 Minutes' (OK, more like half a day) at this endearingly kitsch theme park set in well-tended gardens. From the Houses of…

  • Sunrise Art Center

    Sunrise Art Center

    Shenzhen

    Built from the vestiges of a century-old Hakka home, this idyllic courtyard gallery was created by Chen Qiuzhi, a contemporary ink artist from Anhui…

    Dapeng Fortress

    Shenzhen

    This Ming dynasty walled town was erected 600 years ago to shore up the coastline against marauding Japanese pirates, and later became embroiled in the…

    Guanlan Print Village

    Shenzhen

    Parts of this 300-year-old Hakka village have been preserved and repurposed into workshops and galleries showcasing printmaking artists from China and…

Articles

Latest stories from Shenzhen

A sleek, metal rounded building next to a concrete-basin pond with a skyscraper in the distance; The spaceship-like OCT Creative Exhibition Center, part of the OCT Loft complex © Cathy Adams / Lonely Planet

Art

Designer Shenzhen: exploring China's creative capital

Feb 23, 2018 • 4 min read

