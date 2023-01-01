Design Society

China's first dedicated museum of design, this architectural landmark opened with media fanfare in 2017 on the Shekou shore with its famous founding partner, London's V&A Museum. A focus on contemporary concerns is present in shows that have included the story of China through comics and cutting-edge local designers. The fabulous building, designed by Japanese architect Fumihiko Maki, has plenty of room for humongous exhibitions, an excellent cafe (plus a small rooftop coffee kiosk with ocean views) and a dim sum restaurant.

Check the website to see what's on.