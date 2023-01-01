Window of the World

It's 'Around the World in 80 Minutes' (OK, more like half a day) at this endearingly kitsch theme park set in well-tended gardens. From the Houses of Parliament to the Pyramids, the world's great monuments are realised, tackily, in miniature. Some aren't so small – the Eiffel Tower clocks in at an impressive 108m, and Niagara Falls is quite the sight.

The Twin Towers still stand tall(ish) above micro Manhattan, floating in a boating lake overlooked by Mt Rushmore and Capitol Hill. There are a few child-friendly rides, too, including a miniature railway and grand canyon rapids. Tickets drop to ¥80 after 7.30pm.