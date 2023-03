The fourth-tallest building in the world when it topped out in 2015, the Ping An Finance Centre (599m) rises like a glass pencil above Shenzhen's ever-blooming Futian District. The Free Sky Observation Deck offers suitably jaw-dropping views on a clear day.

It might be sobering to note that back in 1979, the city's tallest building was just five storeys. In 2017, Shenzhen built more skyscrapers than any other country; in 2018, still more than any other city in the world.