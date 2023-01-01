Tai Fu Tai Mansion

Located between Yuen Long and Sheung Shui, this splendid Mandarin-style building complex dating from 1865 is eclectically fused with western design. Members of the Man clan, another powerful family in the New Territories, lived here for well over a century until they moved out in 1980. The courtyard is encircled by stone walls with a guarded checkpoint. Inside, auspicious Chinese symbols are found in the woodcarvings along with art nouveau glass panels, and there is a European fountain.

Board bus 76K in Sheung Shui and get off at the San Tin stop.