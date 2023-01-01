Fung Ying Sin Temple

This brightly coloured Taoist temple perched on a hillside opposite Fanling MTR station is one of Hong Kong's most important Taoist temples. It was founded in 1926 and has been meticulously renovated over the years. There are wonderful exterior murals of Taoist immortals, an orchard terrace, a wall inscribed with Laotzu's Tao Te Ching (Classic of the Tao and of Virtue), and a vegetarian restaurant (ground and 1st floors, Building A7; 11am to 5pm). There's a columbarium (a storage place for cinerary urns) behind the temple.