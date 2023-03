Butterfly lovers will enjoy this reserve in a forested ravine behind Fung Yuen village just 2km northeast of Tai Po town. There are theoretically 180 butterfly species here, a third of them rare breeds, but do not expect to be surrounded by winged creatures a la Snow White during your visit. The best time to spot them is before 10am.

Green minibus 20A leaves every half hour from Tai Po Market East Rail station. Ask to be dropped off at Fung Yuen Chun Kung Sor (鳳園村公所).