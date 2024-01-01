Hong Kong Railway Museum

New Territories

Housed in the former Tai Po Market train station (built in 1913 in traditional Chinese style), this small museum is a fun stop for trainspotters and families with train-crazy kids. There are a few exhibits about the history of the Hong Kong railways, but the real draws are the historical train carriages open to visitors.

