Housed in the former Tai Po Market train station (built in 1913 in traditional Chinese style), this small museum is a fun stop for trainspotters and families with train-crazy kids. There are a few exhibits about the history of the Hong Kong railways, but the real draws are the historical train carriages open to visitors.
Hong Kong Railway Museum
New Territories
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
20.95 MILES
Po Lin is a huge Buddhist monastery and temple complex that was built in 1924. Today it seems more of a tourist honeypot than a religious retreat,…
11.7 MILES
This cable-hauled funicular railway has been scaling the 396m ascent to the highest point on Hong Kong Island since 1888. A ride on this clanking tram is…
11.86 MILES
Standing at 552m, Victoria Peak is the highest point on Hong Kong Island. It is also one of the most visited spots by tourists, and it’s not hard to see…
11.3 MILES
One of Hong Kong’s oldest temples and a declared monument, atmospheric Man Mo Temple is dedicated to the gods of literature (‘Man’), holding a writing…
High Island Reservoir East Dam
14.58 MILES
Handsome architecture, the South China Sea, and 140-million-year-old volcanic rocks make this one of Hong Kong's most breathtaking places. High Island…
10.06 MILES
Prepare to be whisked through millennia of Hong Kong history at this extraordinary museum, starting with prehistory (don't linger, the best is yet to come…
8.17 MILES
Part of Hong Kong Global Geopark, 400-year-old Lai Chi Wo is Hong Kong's best-preserved Hakka walled village and has an intact woodland. With 200 houses,…
9.4 MILES
When night falls and neon buzzes, Hong Kong's liveliest market rattles into life. Covering multiple city blocks from Man Ming Lane in the north to Nanking…
Nearby New Territories attractions
0.08 MILES
Not to be confused with the MTR station of the same name, this street-long outdoor wet market is one of the most winning in the New Territories. Feast…
0.11 MILES
In the middle of the Tai Po Market street, the double-hall Man Mo Temple from the late 19th century is a centre of worship for the Tai Po area. Jointly…
0.92 MILES
Hong Kong's largest public park and one of the most beautiful has tree-framed lawns for picnics and kite-flying, an amphitheatre with white sail canopies,…
1.63 MILES
This large banyan tree, laden with coloured paper streamers tied to oranges, was long considered a good luck spot. The idea was to write your wish on a…
5. Fung Yuen Butterfly Reserve
1.68 MILES
Butterfly lovers will enjoy this reserve in a forested ravine behind Fung Yuen village just 2km northeast of Tai Po town. There are theoretically 180…
6. Kadoorie Farm & Botanic Garden
3.03 MILES
Set in a valley, the 148-hectare Kadoorie Farm & Botanic Garden is primarily a conservation and teaching centre, but it has a few animals, and the woods…
3.29 MILES
Spanning 46,000 sq metres, Tsz Shan is state-of-the-art antiquity that cost HK$1.5 billion and took 12 years to build. At a glance, it's a graceful Tang…
3.39 MILES
This brightly coloured Taoist temple perched on a hillside opposite Fanling MTR station is one of Hong Kong's most important Taoist temples. It was…