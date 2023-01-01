Tai Po Waterfront Park

Hong Kong's largest public park and one of the most beautiful has tree-framed lawns for picnics and kite-flying, an amphitheatre with white sail canopies, a cycling track along Tolo Harbour from which you can watch dragon boat races during the Dragon Boat Festival, and an Insect House. The highlight is a quirky lookout tower resembling a rocket in a hoop skirt. It has telescopes to view the harbour and high-rises in the distance, and the dystopian '70s industrial landscape of Tai Po Industrial Estate.