A koi-filled pond, views of Tolo Harbour, and lots of trees where migratory birds sometimes roost make this a very pleasant campus to have a stroll in.
Nearby New Territories attractions
1. Chinese University Art Museum
0.01 MILES
The Chinese University of Hong Kong Art Museum is divided into two sections. The four-floor East Wing Galleries house a permanent collection of Chinese…
2.05 MILES
The banks of this 7km-long river running from Tai Wai through downtown Sha Tin to end in Tolo Harbour are pleasant for a stroll or jog in the morning or…
3. Old House at Wong Uk Village
2.53 MILES
This grey-brick house inside Wong Uk Garden is all that's left of an 18th-century village that served as a hub for merchants who plied the trade route…
2.69 MILES
The vibe here is serene – Po Fook Hill is a storage place for cremated ashes. Once up here, you'll see pagodas, shrines, and a terraced hillside…
2.71 MILES
Built in the 1950s, this quirky temple actually contains more than 10,000 Buddhas. Some 12,800 miniature statues line the walls of the main temple and…
6. Tao Fong Shan Christian Centre
2.87 MILES
A representative of the 'Chinese Revival' architectural style, Tao Fung Shan is a Protestant retreat centre, seminary and hostel. In 1929 a Norwegian…
3.04 MILES
Hong Kong's largest public park and one of the most beautiful has tree-framed lawns for picnics and kite-flying, an amphitheatre with white sail canopies,…
3.19 MILES
Southwest of Sha Tin town centre, this spacious, high-quality museum inside an ugly building gives a peek into local history and culture. Highlights…