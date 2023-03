The banks of this 7km-long river running from Tai Wai through downtown Sha Tin to end in Tolo Harbour are pleasant for a stroll or jog in the morning or evening when it's cool. You'll see egrets roosting in the quieter sections. The government uses African carp, a fish with high toxicity tolerance, to monitor the level of water pollution. The river is a major racing venue during the Dragonboat Festival.