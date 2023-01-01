Tao Fong Shan Christian Centre

A representative of the 'Chinese Revival' architectural style, Tao Fung Shan is a Protestant retreat centre, seminary and hostel. In 1929 a Norwegian Lutheran missionary passionate about Buddhism bought land in Sha Tin and commissioned a Danish architect to design a place where Christians and Buddhists could interact – Tao Fong Shan's symbol is a cross interwoven with a lotus. The resulting buildings have black-thatched roofs, light-blue ridges and red pillars – temple-like, sort of, but with clean silhouettes and a restrained Northern European palette.

The Norwegian missionary Reichelt was considered a radical by many Protestants at the time; he is said to have also incorporated Buddhism-inspired chants into worship services. Today Tao Fong Shan still exudes a peaceful and welcoming spirituality. In a way, it captures Hong Kong at its best – a multicultural city where all religions are allowed to thrive.