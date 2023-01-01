This oddly shaped boulder southwest of Sha Tin carries a legend. For many years a fisherman’s wife would stand on this spot in the hills above Lion Rock Country Park, watching for her husband to return from the sea while carrying her baby on her back. One day he didn’t come back – and she waited and waited. The gods apparently took pity on her and transported her to heaven on a lightning bolt, leaving her form in stone. Today it's a great day hike (3km).

As you take the MTR south from Sha Tin to Kowloon, Amah Rock is visible to the east (on the left-hand side) up on the hillside after Tai Wai East Rail station, but before the train enters the tunnel.