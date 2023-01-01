Po Fook Hill Columbarium

The vibe here is serene – Po Fook Hill is a storage place for cremated ashes. Once up here, you'll see pagodas, shrines, and a terraced hillside overlooking Sha Tin. There are dozens of rooms with niches carved into their walls to hold urns; each space is marked with a photo of the deceased. The honour doesn't come cheap – a niche could cost anywhere between US$5000 and US$80,000.

To reach the columbarium, take exit B at Sha Tin MTR station and walk down the ramp, passing Pai Tau village on the left. Bear left onto Pai Tau St and at the end you'll see a carpark and a store selling flowers and papier mache funeral offerings. Po Fook Hill has an old-fashioned funicular railway that clanks up to the main courtyard. The five-minute ride is free of charge, but most visitors prefer to walk.