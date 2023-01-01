This sleepy walled village in the hills south of Sheung Shui is seldom visited by outsiders. Like other walled villages still inhabited in Hong Kong, it is a mix of old and new, and has a lovely little Tin Hau temple (天后廟) in the centre. There are a dozen farmers left in the village, who grow vegetables using trench farming.

To get to Ping Kong from Sheung Shui East Rail station (exit A), catch green minibus 58K from the huge minibus station south of Landmark North shopping centre on San Wan Rd. A taxi from the Sheung Shui East Rail station to Ping Kong costs about HK$40.