The hulking Shenzhen Museum provides a decent enough introduction to Shenzhen's brief but breakneck march into modernity, both before and after the implementation of Deng Xiaoping’s policies of reform. Highlights include propaganda art popular in the 1940s and the colourful scale models in the folk-culture hall.

Nearby Shenzhen attractions

2. Lianhua Shan Park

0.67 MILES

It's an easy half-hour amble up to the top of this tropical hill in the heart of Futian District for Shenzhen's best skyline photographs. Appropriately,…

3. Ping An Finance Centre

0.77 MILES

The fourth-tallest building in the world when it topped out in 2015, the Ping An Finance Centre (599m) rises like a glass pencil above Shenzhen's ever…

4. Litchi Park

2.63 MILES

When big-city fatigue sets in, you can seek refuge in this spacious inner-city park. It may still get busy but here the mood is created by musicians,…

5. Tai Fu Tai Mansion

3.24 MILES

Located between Yuen Long and Sheung Shui, this splendid Mandarin-style building complex dating from 1865 is eclectically fused with western design…

6. Mai Po Nature Reserve

3.85 MILES

The 270-hectare nature reserve includes the Mai Po Visitor Centre at the northeastern end, where you must register; the Mai Po Education Centre to the…

7. OCT-LOFT

4.31 MILES

By far the best place for strolling or simply hanging out in the city is the breezy OCT-LOFT complex, a warren of repurposed communist-era factories criss…

8. Splendid China

4.62 MILES

Traverse the Middle Kingdom in miniature at this theme park featuring China's famous landmarks rendered on a Lilliputian scale. Included in the admission…