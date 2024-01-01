The hulking Shenzhen Museum provides a decent enough introduction to Shenzhen's brief but breakneck march into modernity, both before and after the implementation of Deng Xiaoping’s policies of reform. Highlights include propaganda art popular in the 1940s and the colourful scale models in the folk-culture hall.
