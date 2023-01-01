Museum of Contemporary Art & Planning Exhibition

One of those thrillingly space-age, 'only in China' architectural projects, this gargantuan exhibition space designed by Coop Himmelb(l)au anchors Shenzhen’s Fútián Cultural District. Opened in 2016, the exterior is a vast curve of chrome planted among the city’s high-rises, while the entrance hall is a soaring atrium with a cloud-like mirrored art installation (perfect to take selfies in). Gallery spaces within house temporary exhibitions with an emphasis on contemporary art and design.