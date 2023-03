Operated by CTS, China's major state-owned travel company, this theme park features recreations of minority villages from across China, together with costumed dancing and other cultural performances. Your ticket is also good for the minimonuments of Splendid China next door. The price drops to ¥80 after 7pm.

China Folk Culture Village is linked by a mini-monorail run by the Shenzhen Happy Line Tour Co to Splendid China and Window of the World, along with several hotels.