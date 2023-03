The esoteric permanent collection in this impressive building features Japanese-influenced Chinese water paintings by Hé Xiāngníng (1878–1972). She was a late master of modern Chinese art, a feminist and well-known revolutionary, working for Sun Yat-sen and later holding high-ranking positions in the CPC.

Xiāngníng's works are complemented by temporary exhibits that range from avant-garde Chinese art to Western works of an experimental nature.