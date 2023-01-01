Towards the northwestern edge of Hong Kong waters is Lau Fau Shan, a rural fishing village that hosts the only oyster farm in the territory. Today most people come here for the seafood restaurants, but the small oyster market is interesting enough to merit a peep. You’ll see oyster farmers shucking the shelled creatures on the waterfront. Sweeping Deep Bay and Shékǒu in Shēnzhèn lie just across the waters.

To get to the shore, walk along the paved path (next to the public toilet) that’s lined with restaurants and fish tanks.