Miu Fat Monastery in Lam Tei, due north of Tuen Mun town centre, is one of Hong Kong's most eccentric Buddhist complexes, second to Sha Tin's 10,000 Buddhas Monastery. The main hall features, with true '70s flamboyance, not only dragons coiled over pillars, but huge stone elephants. Inside there's a golden likeness of Buddha and three larger statues of Lord Gautama. You can't miss the new extension, a 45m tower resembling a huge lotus blossom – it even glows at night.

This is an active monastery; you’ll see brown-robed nuns in droves. To get here take light-rail line 751 from the Tuen Mun or Town Centre stops to Lam Tei station. The complex is on the opposite side of Castle Peak Rd; cross over the walkway and walk north 150m. Bus 63X, from the Mong Kok MTR station, also stops in front of the monastery.