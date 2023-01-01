Morrison Building (c 1936) stands witness to Hong Kong's special role in the history of modern China. The art deco structure with a green Chinese roof and a gravelly grey finish known as 'Shanghai plaster' was founded as the villa of a general known for his valour against the Japanese. In 1946, under the order of Chinese leader Zhou Enlai, it became Dade Institute, a school where illustrious Chinese intellectuals, including novelist Mao Dun, dramatist Cao Yu and economist Qian Jiaju, lectured.

Dade Institute had its registration revoked by the British colonial government after only two years due to its ties to the Communist Party. It was sold to the London Missionary Society. Today Morrison Building belongs to Hoh Fuk Tong College and is not open to the public.

Light rail routes 614 and 614P from Tuen Mun Ferry Pier have a 'Hoh Fuk Tong' stop.