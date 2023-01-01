Literally ‘white mud’, Pak Nai is one of the best places to see the sunset in Hong Kong. This 6km stretch of coastline is dotted with mangroves, fish ponds, farms, shacks and muddy beaches sprinkled with oyster shells. Sunset can be watched from most parts of Deep Bay Rd (it continues as Nim Wan Rd after Upper Pak Nai), the only road meandering along the coastline.

Green minibus 33 goes from Yuen Long via Lau Fau Shan. Check the website of Hong Kong Observatory (www.hko.gov.hk) for the sunset times.