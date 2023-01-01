Ping Shan Heritage Trail

Hong Kong's first-ever heritage trail features historic buildings belonging to the Tangs, the first and the most powerful of the 'Five Clans'. Highlights of the 1km trail include Hong Kong's oldest pagoda, Tsui Sing Lau Pagoda, the magnificent Tang Clan Ancestral Hall, a temple, a study hall, a well and Ping Shan Tang Clan Gallery inside an old police station built by the British as much to monitor the coastline as to keep an eye on the clan.

Cross Tsui Sing Rd from the ground floor of the MTR station and you'll see the pagoda. Set aside two hours for the trail.