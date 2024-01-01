Located along the western edge of Shui Tau Tsuen, Tang Kwong U Ancestral Hall was built in the Qing dynasty. It was turned into shops in the '50s, a metal factory in the '60s and '70s, and fell into disuse from the '80s until 1994 when it was declared a monument. You'll see attractive wood carvings in the interior and elegant plaster mouldings on the facade.
Tang Kwong U Ancestral Hall
Yuen Long
