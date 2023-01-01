A finely decorated 15th-century structure in the southwest corner of Shui Mei Village, Tang Ching Lok Ancestral Hall is a gathering point for descendants of the four oldest branches of the Tang family. Whenever a son is born, candles are lit and the child's name is officially entered into the lineage registry here. The central panel on the roof ridge shows the motif 'carp jumping over dragon's gate', which symbolises leaps in prestige and affluence following hard work.

The hall is sometimes locked even during official opening hours.