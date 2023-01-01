Green Pine Temple (c 1950) is a Taoist temple complex northwest of Tuen Mun town centre. With a polychromatic palette, gnarly bonsai trees, florid murals and an ornate rock garden, it's visually quite busy, yet surprisingly peaceful to be in. The main temple is dedicated to Lu Dongbin, a Taoist immortal who likened a righteous man to the hardy and humble pine, and has lanterns given by Běijīng's Imperial Palace. A Bonsai Festival is held here in April or May.

Ching Chung Temple is directly opposite Ching Chung light-rail station. To reach it from the Tuen Mun or Town Centre stations, catch line 505.