Dapeng Fortress

This Ming dynasty walled town was erected 600 years ago to shore up the coastline against marauding Japanese pirates, and later became embroiled in the Opium Wars with the British in the 19th century. Old houses in narrow alleyways (some operating as restaurants and shops), fortress gates, temples, wells and other relics are the main attractions, many spruced up for visitors.

It's a bit of a mission to get here by public transport. From Futian bus station, take bus E26 to Dapeng bus station (60km, ¥10). Change to local bus B753 for the final 4km to the fortress (or take a taxi). The total journey time is around 2½ to three hours from Shenzhen. A taxi (one hour) should cost about ¥400 to ¥500 for the round trip (negotiated in advance).