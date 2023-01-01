This graceful study hall in the Hakka village of Sheung Wo Hang (上禾坑村) was a private school in the 18th century and once had students from as far away as Sha Tin. The building's hibiscus-framed doorway leads to two grey-bricked halls with cocklofts. Every Mid-Autumn Festival (15th day of the eighth lunar month), the Li brothers of the village, one of whom is a sculptor, make enormous sky lanterns from about 7pm and send them off from an open lawn.

Sha Tau Kok–bound bus 78K or minibus 55K from the bus terminus under the Landmark North shopping centre in Sheung Shui goes to Sheung Wo Hang Village.