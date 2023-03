Belonging to the Space Museum, this small park with stargazing facilities (telescopes, star trackers, benches) is located within Chong Hing Water Sports Centre, West Sea Cofferdam, High Island Reservoir. Take bus route 94, 96R or 698R to Wong Shek Pier, or green minibus 7 from Sai Kung to Hoi Ha or 9 from Sai Kung to Lady MacLehose Holiday Village in Pak Tam Chung. From both Hoi Ha and Pak Tam Chung you'll need a 15-minute taxi ride to take you to the park.