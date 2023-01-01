The museum is part of a restored Hakka village typical of those found here in the 19th century. The village was founded about 150 years ago by the Wong clan, which built a kiln to make bricks. In the whitewashed dwellings, pigpens and cattle sheds – all surrounded by a high wall and a watchtower to guard against pirate raids – there are farm implements, objects of daily use, furnishings and Hakka clothing.

The museum is a leisurely 20-minute walk south of Pak Tam Chung along the 1km-long Pak Tam Chung Nature Trail.