Lions Nature Education Centre

One of the best kid-pleasing destinations around, this 34-hectare attraction is a nature education centre with an arboretum, an insectarium, fields and gardens, and galleries devoted to rocks, minerals and sea shells. The Dragonfly Pond, which has up to a quarter of the more than 100 dragonfly species found in Hong Kong, is the star of the show. The centre is 2km northwest of Hebe Haven.

You can reach the centre on bus 92 from Diamond Hill MTR and Choi Hung, bus 96R on Sunday and holidays from Diamond Hill, and green minibus 1A from Choi Hung.