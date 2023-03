Bus 91 passes Silverstrand beach north of Hang Hau before reaching Tai Au Mun; if you wish, you can get off near the small, narrow strip of sand for a dip. The water is clean and fish are visible at times. If you’re heading for Lung Ha Wan, get off the bus at Tai Au Mun village and start walking. From Sai Kung, take bus 92 to where Hiram’s Hwy and Clearwater Bay Rd meet and change there to bus 91.