Joss House Bay Tin Hau Temple

This far-flung structure along Tai Au Mun Rd is the largest, oldest and one of the territory's most important Tin Hau temples, hence the title 'Big Temple' ('Tai Miu'). It has lovely protruding eaves, a display of miniature boats, and a courtyard where fishermen are often seen drying silver bait. 'Big Temple' was built in 1266 by Fújiànese salt traders. Behind it is a large rock with an inscription made in 1274 (Song dynasty) documenting a visit by a salt administrator and his friend, and the history of two temples. It's the oldest dated inscription found in Hong Kong.

'Big Temple' has three statues of Tin Hau, including one used for parading during the Tin Hau Festival, of which it is a prime celebration venue. The deity is accompanied by her usual attendants – red-faced General See-all and green-faced General Hear-all. Their names 觀 ('guan' to watch) and 音 ('yin' sound) make up the deity's name 觀音 (Guanyin).

From Tai Miu, hikers can follow the 6.6km-long High Junk Peak Country Trail up to Tin Ha Shan (273m) and then continue on to High Junk Peak (Tiu Yu Yung; 344m) before heading eastward back to Tai Au Mun.