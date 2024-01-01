This teeny museum occupies two restored Hakka village houses once belonging to the Law family, all that remains of a two-centuries-old farming community now lost in a jungle of office buildings, warehouses and workers’ flats. The courtyard and bamboo groves are peaceful, and the simple display of furniture, household items and farming implements is charming.
Law Uk Folk Museum
Wan Chai & Northeast Hong Kong Island
