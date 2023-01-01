Lin Fa Temple

You'll recognise this unusual-looking temple by its semi-octagonal hall and its verandah with Western-style balustrades, both of which have survived several renovations since the 1860s. Important relics inside include an altar to its patron, the goddess of mercy, a fresco of a dragon that evokes the Fire Dragon Dance in Tai Hang, and an ancient boulder jutting into the rear hall on which the goddess is said to have appeared.

The sea once lapped under the temple's eaves at high tide, turning it visually into a floating lotus, hence the name, Lotus Temple.