Not so long ago the waterfront in Causeway Bay was a mass of junks and sampans huddling in the typhoon shelter for protection, but these days it’s nearly all yachts. The land jutting out to the west is Kellett Island. It is home to the Royal Hong Kong Yacht Club.
Causeway Bay Typhoon Shelter
Wan Chai & Northeast Hong Kong Island
