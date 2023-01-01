St Mary's Church

This outlandish Anglican church was born in the 1930s through an apparent marriage between a Chinese temple and a Christian house of worship. Its red-brick walls are embellished with Chinese eaves and pillars, behind which are stained-glass windows. Inside, the Chinese cloud motif is liberally applied to pews and walls to evoke a (Christian) heaven. The church, especially its interior, is attractive despite being an eccentric representative of what's sometimes called the Chinese Renaissance style.