Race Course Fire Memorial

In 1918, a few bamboo sheds for Chinese spectators collapsed and caught fire at the Happy Valley Racecourse, killing 570. The government buried their remains on a terraced hillside overlooking the present Hong Kong Stadium. In 1922, this handsome memorial in a mix of Chinese and Western architectural styles was erected to pay tribute to the Asian and European victims. There are pagodas, pavilions encircled by balustrade railings, and a memorial arch with inscriptions in Chinese and English.

The memorial is accessible from the hillside behind the Hong Kong Stadium.