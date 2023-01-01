Tin Hau Temple

Hong Kong Island’s most famous Tin Hau (Goddess of the Sea) temple has lent its name to an entire neighbourhood, a metro station and a street. It has been a place of worship for 370 years and, despite renovations, imparts an air of antiquity, particularly in the intricate stone carvings near the entrance and the ceramic figurines from Shíwān decorating the roof. The main altar contains an effigy of the goddess with a blackened face.