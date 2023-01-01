Built on land reclaimed from the Causeway Bay Typhoon Shelter, Victoria Park is the biggest patch of public greenery on Hong Kong Island. The best time to go is on a weekday morning, when it becomes a forest of people practising the slow-motion choreography of taichi. The park becomes a flower market just before the Lunar New Year and a lantern museum during the Mid-Autumn Festival. The swimming pool (previously outdoor), built in 1957, is Hong Kong's oldest.

The park has 13 standard tennis courts, two lawn-bowls greens and swimming pools, as well as football pitches, basketball courts and jogging trails.