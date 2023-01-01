Victoria Park

Wan Chai & Northeast Hong Kong Island

Chinatown Mid-Autumn Festival 2014, Singapore

Built on land reclaimed from the Causeway Bay Typhoon Shelter, Victoria Park is the biggest patch of public greenery on Hong Kong Island. The best time to go is on a weekday morning, when it becomes a forest of people practising the slow-motion choreography of taichi. The park becomes a flower market just before the Lunar New Year and a lantern museum during the Mid-Autumn Festival. The swimming pool (previously outdoor), built in 1957, is Hong Kong's oldest.

The park has 13 standard tennis courts, two lawn-bowls greens and swimming pools, as well as football pitches, basketball courts and jogging trails.

