Crowded and cosmopolitan, dead Hong Kong is no different from the breathing city. Tombstones jostle for space at this Christian cemetery (c 1845) located alongside the Jewish, Hindu, Parsee and Muslim cemeteries, and St Michael’s Catholic Cemetery. Burial plots date from the mid-1800s and include colonialists, tycoons and silver-screen divas.

The entrances of the cemeteries are close to each other, opposite the public entrance to the Happy Valley Racecourse.