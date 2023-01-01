Lovers' Rock or Destiny’s Rock (Yan Yuen Sek) is a phallus-shaped boulder on a bluff at the end of a track above Bowen Rd. Adorned with incense and offerings, it’s a favourite pilgrimage site for women with relationship or fertility problems. It’s busy during the Maidens’ Festival, held on the seventh day of the seventh moon (mid-August).

The easiest way to reach here is to take green minibus 24A from the Admiralty bus station. Get off at the terminus (Shiu Fai Tce, 肇輝台) and walk up the path behind the housing complex.