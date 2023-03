Nestled in a nook on the southern side of Queen’s Rd East, this dark and rather forbidding temple is built atop huge boulders that used to overlook the harbour. It was erected around 1850 in honour of a deified Tang dynasty official known for his virtue (important) and ability to make predictions of value to traders (ultra-important).

A narrow staircase leads to the upper floor, where a fortune-teller (Chinese only) can divine your future for a hefty fee.