Asia Society Hong Kong Centre

Hong Kong's Asia Society moved to these fabulous new digs in 2012, enclosing an art gallery, theatre, restaurant and gift shop all open to the public. The hillside complex is a lovely place to wander, incorporating heritage buildings and former ammunition stores artfully linked by raised walkways and rooftop gardens. Architects Tod Williams and Billie Tsien opted for a low-rise design that deferred to history and the natural lie of the land, in contrast to the skyscrapers nearby.

Monthly English-language tours delve more deeply into the military history of the site. Check the website for scheduling.