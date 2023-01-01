Flagstaff House Museum of Tea Ware

Built in 1846 as the home of the commander of the British forces, Flagstaff House is the oldest colonial building in Hong Kong still standing in its original spot. Its colonnaded verandas exude a Greek Revival elegance, complemented by the grace of the teaware from the 11th to the 20th centuries: bowls, brewing trays, sniffing cups (used particularly for enjoying the fragrance of the finest oolong from Taiwan) and teapots made of porcelain or purple clay from Yíxīng.

The adjacent Lock Cha Tea Shop is a great place to recharge over a pot of fine tea. Flagstaff House sits on Hong Kong Park’s northernmost tip.