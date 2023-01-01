Though the HSBC (Hongkong & Shanghai Bank) Building and the Hong Kong International Airport, both by English architect Norman Foster, may be Hong Kong’s best-known examples of modern architecture, the city also features quite a number of fine modern buildings designed by old masters. The Lippo Centre, which evokes koalas hugging a tree, is a pair of office towers designed in the 1980s by American architect Paul Rudolph, who also built Rudolph Hall at the Yale School of Architecture.