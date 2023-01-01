Tamar Park

This harbour-front park on the site of the New Central Government Offices (新政府總部) is an inviting sprawl of verdant lawns where you can sunbathe while watching the ships go by. It’s part of a 4km promenade along the northern shoreline of Hong Kong Island, from Central Piers, outside the IFC mall, past Wan Chai, all the way to North Point. Concerts and art events take place here occasionally, as did the major protest known as the Umbrella Movement in 2014.

The HMS Tamar was a British naval vessel moored in Victoria Harbour that served as the operational headquarters of the Royal Navy until 1946. The New Central Government Offices comprise the headquarters of the HKSAR government, the legislature and the Chief Executive's Office.