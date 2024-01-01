Pao Galleries

Wan Chai & Northeast Hong Kong Island

LoginSave

Extending over floors four and five of the Arts Centre, due east of the Academy for the Performing Arts, are the Pao Galleries, which are known to host retrospectives and group shows in all visual media. Check the Arts Centre website for the latest exhibitions.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Po Lin Monastery & Big Buddha

    Po Lin Monastery & Big Buddha

    16.92 MILES

    Po Lin is a huge Buddhist monastery and temple complex that was built in 1924. Today it seems more of a tourist honeypot than a religious retreat,…

  • Peak Tram Hong Kong's Peak Tram going up an incline

    Peak Tram

    0.77 MILES

    This cable-hauled funicular railway has been scaling the 396m ascent to the highest point on Hong Kong Island since 1888. A ride on this clanking tram is…

  • Winter sunrise over Hong Kong from the Peak, at Victoria Peak

    Victoria Peak

    1.68 MILES

    Standing at 552m, Victoria Peak is the highest point on Hong Kong Island. It is also one of the most visited spots by tourists, and it’s not hard to see…

  • Man Po Daoist Temple, Hong Kong

    Man Mo Temple

    1.35 MILES

    One of Hong Kong’s oldest temples and a declared monument, atmospheric Man Mo Temple is dedicated to the gods of literature (‘Man’), holding a writing…

  • High Island Reservoir East Dam

    High Island Reservoir East Dam

    14.22 MILES

    Handsome architecture, the South China Sea, and 140-million-year-old volcanic rocks make this one of Hong Kong's most breathtaking places. High Island…

  • Traditional junks on display at Hong Kong Museum of History, Tsim Sha Tsui.

    Hong Kong Museum of History

    1.58 MILES

    Prepare to be whisked through millennia of Hong Kong history at this extraordinary museum, starting with prehistory (don't linger, the best is yet to come…

  • Lai Chi Wo

    Lai Chi Wo

    17.88 MILES

    Part of Hong Kong Global Geopark, 400-year-old Lai Chi Wo is Hong Kong's best-preserved Hakka walled village and has an intact woodland. With 200 houses,…

  • Temple Street Night Market, Yau Ma Tei, Kowloon

    Temple Street Night Market

    2.15 MILES

    When night falls and neon buzzes, Hong Kong's liveliest market rattles into life. Covering multiple city blocks from Man Ming Lane in the north to Nanking…

View more attractions

Nearby Wan Chai & Northeast Hong Kong Island attractions

1. Central Plaza

0.19 MILES

Central Plaza, one of Hong Kong’s tallest buildings, looks garish with its glass skin of three colours – gold, silver and terracotta. It's possible to…

2. Southorn Playground

0.22 MILES

This unspectacular-looking sports ground is in fact the social hub of old Wan Chai, offering a cross-section of life in the hood at any time of the day…

4. Hung Shing Temple

0.31 MILES

Nestled in a nook on the southern side of Queen’s Rd East, this dark and rather forbidding temple is built atop huge boulders that used to overlook the…

5. Tamar Park

0.34 MILES

This harbour-front park on the site of the New Central Government Offices (新政府總部) is an inviting sprawl of verdant lawns where you can sunbathe while…

6. Golden Bauhinia Square

0.38 MILES

A 6m-tall statue of Hong Kong’s symbol, the flower of the Bauhinia blakeana orchid tree, stands on the waterfront in front to mark the establishment of…

7. Old Wan Chai Post Office

0.42 MILES

This tiny colonial-style building served as the Wan Chai post office between 1915–92. These days it's a resource centre operated by the Environmental…

8. Comix Home Base

0.42 MILES

Housed in repurposed heritage buildings, this cultural cluster is entirely themed on the medium of comics and anime. A brief ground-floor display…