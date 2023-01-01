Southorn Playground

This unspectacular-looking sports ground is in fact the social hub of old Wan Chai, offering a cross-section of life in the hood at any time of the day. Seniors come to play chess, students and amateur athletes to shoot hoops and kick ball. There are hip-hop dance-offs, homemakers shaking a leg, outreach social workers, cruisers looking for a booty call, and a daily trickle of lunchers from the banks and construction sites.

Southorn is bound by Hennessy, Luard and Johnston Rds, and the Wan Chai Computer Centre.